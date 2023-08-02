Blackburn Rovers accept Premier League club’s seven-figure bid for 2020 signing

Blackburn Rovers have accepted Luton Town’s bid of £2.5m plus add-ons for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as per Adam Leventhal.

Goalkeeper Kaminski has been linked with a move to Luton Town for much of the summer transfer window.

The Blackburn Rovers man lost his place in the starting XI after being forced to the sidelines for the second half of last season and when he came back, Aynsley Pears held down the no.1 shirt. Rovers are in need of an influx of funds too, so an exit for the 30-year-old has been in the offing.

Now, reports have said that Luton have finally seen a bid accepted for Kaminski.

The Athletic reporter Leventhal has said that the Hatters have had an offer of £2.5m plus add-ons for the Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper. A medical is now scheduled and barring any late obstacles, it seems Kaminski’s time at Ewood Park will come to an end after three years.

A long saga coming to a close?

Speculation over Kaminski’s long-term future has been circulating basically ever since he lost his place in the starting XI.

Luton Town’s interest only emerged earlier this summer but after numerous twists and turns and reports of previously failed bids, it seems the goalkeeper’s transfer saga is finally coming to a close soon.

It means Aynsley Pears will more likely than not retain his place as John Dahl Tomasson’s starting ‘keeper going into the new season. However, the signing of another shot-stopper will be needed given the limited senior options at Ewood Park beyond Pears and the seemingly outbound Kaminski.

The big Belgian will be fondly remembered for his time at Blackburn. Questions were asked at times but he has been one of the Championship’s strongest ‘keepers since signing in 2020 and will be widely tipped to succeed in the Premier League.