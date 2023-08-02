‘Bit of a mess’: Crawley Town v Bradford City prediction

Crawley Town take on Bradford City in League Two this weekend.

Crawley Town managed to avoid relegation to the National League in the last campaign and ended up finishing in 22nd position, three points above the drop zone.

Bradford City, on the other hand, made the play-offs and will be aiming for another push for promotion under Mark Hughes this term.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Crawley were a bit of a mess last season and I can see them struggling again. It doesn’t help that they have lost the likes of Ashley Nadesan, James Tilley and Aramide Oteh over recent times.

“Bradford have an experienced manager in Mark Hughes and have made some solid signings such as Kevin McDonald, Tyler Smith and Ash Taylor to bolster their ranks. They should have too much quality for the Red Devils, especially with Andy Cook up front.

“The striker scored 30 goals in all competitions last season and has penned a new contract this summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see him open his account on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Crawley Town 1-2 Bradford City

James Ray

“You would think Bradford City will be right up there again this season and against Crawley Town, I can see them starting the new season well. The Bantams’ squad is far stronger on paper, even if they might want a couple more new faces.

“For Crawley though, I can’t help but think it’ll be another tough campaign.

“Starting at hope will aid their efforts to begin the season with an impressive result but unfortunately, I think Bradford will take all three points in fairly comfortable fashion here. I’ll go for a 2-0 away win.”

Score prediction: Crawley Town 0-2 Bradford City