Bid could come in for Sunderland star with new Middlesbrough stance reported

Stewart, 27, featured in just 13 league appearances for Sunderland last season. He still managed to score ten and assist another three, but his season was largely hindered by injuries.

The Scottish striker joined Sunderland from Ross County in 2021 and the season after became Sunderland’s star striker. His goals fired Sunderland to League One promotion, but he was unable to help them much further as two serious injuries in the 2022/23 campaign meant he spent a large majority of it sidelined.

Stewart is into the final 12 months in his Sunderland contract. The prolific goalscorer has been linked with a move away for some time now. Last week it appeared Southampton were frontrunners, but despite news Stewart had rejected Sunderland’s latest contract offer they reportedly shelved their interest.

Now, it is being reported that Boro could make an offer. Teesside Live reported last month that Michael Carrick’s side wouldn’t be pursuing a deal for Stewart, but Football Insider now claim otherwise.

The report goes onto say Sunderland don’t want to lose him on a free next summer, so will consider accepting a bid for their man during this transfer window.

Dragging on

Every week it appears something new is said on Stewart’s position at Sunderland.

The striker is still sidelined and won’t be back to feature until September, but that isn’t discouraging teams who clearly believe he has what it takes to be a top Championship addition.

The 27-year-old may never return the same player following a very serious injury, but if he does Sunderland could be at risk of losing a player who could easily be the second tier’s top scorer this season.

The Black Cats have added Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Hemir to their striking department, but they need more especially if Stewart leaves. At the moment Hemir is the only fit natural option they have and Tony Mowbray won’t want to be left in the same position he was in for much of last season.

Sunderland begin their season with a game against Ipswich Town at home this Sunday.