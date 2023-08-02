Aston Villa waiting on Leeds United man’s response as summer exit starts to look increasingly likely

Aston Villa are ‘waiting on an answer’ from Tyler Adams as the Leeds United midfielder weighs up his future, reports Daily Mail.

Adams, 24, is a man in demand following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League. The USMNT midfielder has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham, with Chelsea having recently joined the race too.

But Daily Mail are now saying that Aston Villa are waiting on a response from Adams, suggesting that Unai Emery’s side have put a proposal to the Leeds man.

Adams is said to have a relegation release clause worth somewhere in the region of £25million and Daily Mail say that Villa are ‘prepared to activate’ that clause in a bid to bring him to Villa Park.

Adams made 24 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Leeds United, following his £20million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

The wait goes on

The new season is just around the corner and Leeds United still have a number of players on their books who looked likely to depart this summer.

It’s not necessarily such a bad thing, though. Daniel Farke could yet utilise names like Adams in the first few fixtures and they could yet end up staying.

But with a month of the window left, the likes of Adams staying still looks unlikely and Villa is looking like a probable destination for the player.

He’ll have to make his mind up soon though. Don’t expect Villa to wait around for too long and don’t expect there to be too many teams ready to activate his relegation release clause either.

Leeds kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Carsiff City this weekend.