‘An early clash between serious contenders’: Stockport County v Gillingham prediction

Stockport County take on Gillingham in League Two this weekend.

Stockport County kick-start the 2023/24 season at Edgeley Park as they look to start the new campaign with a win as they eye promotion to League One.

Gillingham, like the Hatters, have had an impressive summer so far and have brought in former Championship players like Scott Malone and Jonny Williams.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport always start slowly and were beaten at home on the opening day by Barrow last term. If they started last season better they would have been promoted. The Hatters will be well aware of that this time around and they should have too much for the Gills this weekend.

“Although striker Kyle Wootton remains out injured, they have some serious quality in their ranks still. It will be interesting to see how the likes of Nick Powell and Louie Barry get on.

“This won’t be easy for Dave Challinor’s side and Gillingham will be in confident mood. However, I think the hosts will just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 1-0 Gillingham

James Ray

“For me, this is an early clash between serious contenders. Stockport County should be right up there again after missing out on promotion last season and after some eye-catching signings, expect Gillingham to be fighting it out at the top-end of the table despite a largely challenging 2022/23 campaign.

“Stockport have the home advantage and their faithful supporters could play a big part in getting Challinor’s men over the line.

“However, I just can’t look past the Gills. I think we could see a really entertaining game between these two. I’ll go for a 2-2 draw to start their seasons in thrilling fashion.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 2-2 Gillingham