AC Milan man eyed and more: Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Transfer business has ramped up with Reece James, Di’Shon Bernard, Pol Valentin, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher arriving. However, there’s no doubt that Sheffield Wednesday still need a host of new additions on top of those five.

Hopefully, some of the players linked over the past week can arrive at Hillsborough.

The aforementioned Di’Shon Bernard was snapped up quickly after being linked by the Daily Mail on Monday, so fingers will be crossed that some swift business can be done before the season opener this weekend.

A couple of other defenders have been linked with the Owls in recent days too.

Jack Whatmough is available for nothing after he was allowed to terminate his deal with Wigan Athletic due to breaches of contract. Other sides are keen on the centre-back though, so Wednesday look set for some competition to secure his services.

Talks are also said to be ongoing over a move for Preston North End’s Bambo Diaby. The powerful defender impressed at Deepdale after retuning to the game last season and could end up joining Munoz’s ranks in the Steel City.

More options are needed in between the sticks as well. Cameron Dawson is the only senior goalkeeper in Munoz’s squad and AC Milan shot-stopper Denis Vazquez is rumoured to be a loan target. Discussions are ongoing over what would be an intriguing deal for the Owls.

Last but not least and moving further up the pitch, Sheffield Wednesday are claimed to be keeping tabs on Anthony Musaba.

The winger currently plays for AS Monaco but much of his game time has come out on loan. He’s previously caught the eye in Holland and Belgium but could perhaps do with a fresh start away from Ligue 1. It remains unknown whether he’d be a temporary or permanent target.