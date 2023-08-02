‘A big opportunity for them’: Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient prediction

Charlton Athletic take on fellow London club Leyton Orient in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic have made some eye-catching additions this summer such as Alfie May, Panutche Camara and Terry Taylor and will be looking forward to the start of the new season. The hope will be that they can kick on from last season after finishing 10th place in the League One table.

Leyton Orient, on the other hand, were promoted from League Two last term under Richie Wellens and will be eager to adapt smoothly to the step up a division. Away to the Addicks though, Orient will be in for a tough challenge as they embark on third-tier football again.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“I have been very impressed with Charlton’s transfer business so far this summer and I think Saturday is a big opportunity for them to get three points under their belt in front of their own fans. Dean Holden is the perfect manager for the Addicks at this moment in time.

“Leyton Orient are in for a tough season in my opinion but they should have enough quality in their squad to survive. This opening day fixture isn’t ideal for them and they would probably take a point if it was offered to them now.

“Alfie May is an ideal addition for the hosts and I can see him scoring on his debut here to help his new team secure victory.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-0 Leyton Orient

James Ray

“I’m really excited to see how Charlton Athletic fare this season. They already looked to have assembled one of the division’s strongest midfields and then they went and signed Terry Taylor too. With Alfie May up top as well, they could be serious promotion contenders.

“The Addicks will emerge victorious I reckon, but hopefully that won’t dishearten Orient on the opening day.

“My hopes are high for Richie Wellens’ side and I can definitely see them staying up. However, with Charlton looking strong, they might start off with a defeat. Home win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 3-1 Leyton Orient