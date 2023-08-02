3 Max Bird replacements Derby County should consider amid Hull City transfer bids

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has been the subject of a bid from Hull City, which the Rams have quickly knocked back.

The Tigers reportedly feel a deal is there to be done but after Derby County rejected their first bid, it seems it won’t be a particularly easy pursuit as Liam Rosenior looks to reunite with one of his former players.

If Bird is to move on, here are three replacements the Rams should consider…

Owen Moxon – Carlisle United

Moxon was arguably League Two’s best midfielder last season and he played a key role in getting Carlisle United to League One. He’s drawn interest this summer though and if Derby can afford the outlay for his signature, Moxon would be a fantastic signing.

He managed six goals and 15 assists from midfield in the 2023/24 campaign and while he’s a hero with his hometown club, a move to a club of Derby County’s stature could prove intriguing.

Elliot Watt – Salford City

Watt has been a key component of Salford City’s promotion chasing side but after they failed in their bid for League One football again, the time may have come for him to make the step up away from the Ammies.

He’s a creative threat from deep with great set pieces and at 23, he has plenty of time to develop further. Salford might not let him go particularly cheap, which could be a hurdle, but with his deal up next summer, they could be tempted into a sale rather than risking losing him for nothing.

Noah Diliberto – Free agent

Unsurprisingly, Derby County haven’t been dipping into European markets as much since their financial struggles and relegation. However, a move for Diliberto could just be the most shrewd of the three suggestions made.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is a composed presence on the ball and was a regular in Ligue 2 for Valenciennes before his somewhat surprisingly release. He can play as a defensive or central midfielder and could be someone the Rams can make a hefty profit on in the years to come.