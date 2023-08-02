3 centre-backs Millwall should turn to as rumoured target completes Championship medical

Millwall were among the sides keen on Burnley centre-back Luke McNally but unfortunately for the Lions, he looks set to head elsewhere.

The former Coventry City loan star is reportedly poised to join Stoke City, where he has undergone a medical.

Millwall were mentioned as admirers in a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon but now, it seems they’ll have no choice but to turn their attentions elsewhere. With that said, here are three players Gary Rowett and co should consider as alternatives…

Kortney Hause – Aston Villa

At 28, Hause is on the more experienced side but the time has come for him to play regularly at a permanent home. Much of his recent seasons have been spent out on loan or fighting for a place in the Aston Villa side but now, there’s a very slim chance of the latter coming to fruition.

He’s a real physical presence at the back and we could see the best of him once he can settle and kick on at a permanent home. A deal wouldn’t prove too pricey, making him a solid option for the Lions to consider.

Ross Sykes – Union SG

Sykes is said to be valued at £1m by Union SG amid a £750,000 bid from Blackburn Rovers. He’s ready for Championship football after previously catching the eye in League One but having struggled for regular minutes in Belgium last season, a return to these shores could be ideal.

At 24, the best years of his career are ahead of him and having rubbed shoulders with some high quality players in the Europa League, he’ll be well-equipped to have a quick impact at The Den.

Joe Rodon – Spurs

Rodon would likely have to be a loan signing but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s allowed out again this season.

Everyone knows what the Welshman is capable of after he came through the ranks at Swansea City but regular action has eluded him in North London. He’s a towering aerial presence and even though he wouldn’t be a permanent signing, he could be the standout option of the three named.