Young winger finds new club after Bolton Wanderers exit

Connor Stanley has signed for Hereford after leaving Bolton Wanderers, as announced by their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers made the decision to cut ties with the midfielder at the end of last season after his contract expired.

Stanley, 21, has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and has found himself a new club now ahead of the new season.

The Trotters announced his departure earlier this summer on their retained list and left the club alongside fellow youngsters Mackenzie Chapman, Matty Grivosti, Lynford Sackey and Adam Senior.

New home for former Bolton man

Stanley’s move to Hereford is an opportunity for him to get some regular game time under his belt and show what he can do in the National League North.

The Mancunian was on the books at Birmingham City before linking up with Manchester United in 2018. He spent four years at Old Trafford and although he never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants, he was once in their squad for the Europa League back in 2020.

He had a loan spell away from the Red Devils in America at Atlanta United’s second team to get some experience under his belt before he was allowed to leave permanently.

Stanley ended up staying in the North West after leaving United with Bolton snapping him up in June last year. However, he was mainly used in the Trotters’ B team and he was allowed to spend large parts of the last campaign out on loan away from the League One outfit at Bamber Bridge and FC United of Manchester in non-league.

He has now penned a short-term deal at Hereford and they are managed by former Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis these days.