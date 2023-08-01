Wolves striker emerges on radar of League One side

Shrewsbury Town are interested in a loan move for Wolves striker Nathan Fraser, according to the Express & Star (via The Real EFL).

Shrewsbury Town have identified the Premier League youngster as a potential addition ahead of the start of the new League One season.

Fraser, 18, is highly-rated by Wolves and has been involved with their first-team during this pre-season as they gear up for another year in the top flight under Julen Lopetegui.

The Midlands outfit will have a decision to make regarding the prospect’s immediate future though with the Express & Star claiming the Shrews want to strike a temporary deal.

Shrewsbury target emerges

Shrewsbury could see Fraser as someone to add more competition to their attacking department under new boss Matthew Taylor. The teenager would inject fresh enthusiasm and more pace into forward areas for them.

He has risen up through the academy ranks at Wolves and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. The forward has been a key player at various youth levels over recent times.

Fraser scored nine goals in 27 competitive games for the U18’s before managing to find the net eight times is as many matches for the U23’s.

A loan move away to Shrewsbury now would be beneficial to his career as he would get experience of playing regular senior football at a decent level.

The Shrews finished 12th in the last campaign and have since cut ties with former manager Steve Cotterill. It is a new era at New Meadow now under the guidance of Taylor and he takes charge of his first league match this weekend at home to Cheltenham Town as he looks to begin with a positive result.