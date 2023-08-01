West Brom outcast set to join Reading but move depends on Royals’ transfer circumstances

West Brom goalkeeper David Button is set to join Reading – depending on the club’s current transfer embargo situation.

It’s recently been revealed that Reading are under a transfer embargo for the next three transfer windows – including this summer’s transfer window – and that the Royals are unable to pay any transfer or loan fees.

But it looks like the Berkshire club are still pursuing transfer targets and they could land West Brom goalkeeper Button, 34, who’s fallen down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

The shot-stopper has been linked with a handful of Football League clubs in the past couple of weeks but Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse says that Button is set to join Reading, depending on the club’s transfer situation.

He tweeted:

David Button set to join Reading depending on League One club’s transfer circumstances. Royals currently under embargo. Would be a significant earner off the books for WBA #wba — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) August 1, 2023

Button began his career at Tottenham Hotspur but has since made his name in spells with the likes of Brentford, Fulham, and now West Brom.

He’s been with the Baggies since 2020 and has 31 total appearances for the club, with 16 of those coming in the last campaign.

Button to Reading

Whether or not Reading can get this deal over the line remains to be seen. It could be dependent on whether the Baggies would let Button go for free and given the fact that he’s a higher-earner at the club, and that he’s out of favour, he could be sold for nothing.

And if Reading can get Button over the line then it would be a good signing. He made some mistakes last season but he remains a very experienced goalkeeper and dropping down a league could see him regain his confidence.

Reading kick off their 2023/24 season with a home game v Peterborough United this weekend.