West Brom closing in on signing of free agent with 22 G/A last season

West Brom are ‘closing in’ on the signing of free agent striker Josh Maja, reports Express & Star.

Maja, 24, was released by Ligue 2 side Bordeaux at the end of last season. The English-born striker spent four-and-a-half seasons with the French club following his move from Sunderland during the 2018/19 season, scoring 29 goals in 93 total appearances.

Last season, Maja scored 16 and assisted six more in the Ligue 2 campaign, marking his best goal-scoring season with Bordeaux. But now it looks like the ex-Sunderland man is on his way back to England with Express & Star revealing that the Baggies are closing in on the free signing of the one-time Nigerian international.

Maja looks set to become just West Brom’s second signing of the summer so far, following Jeremy Sarmiento who’s joined on loan from Brighton.

Carlos Corberan’s current striking options look fairly depleted with Karlan Grant having left to join Cardiff City on loan, with Daryl Dike still in recovery from his most recent injury.

Whether or not Maja arrives in time for the Baggies’ season opener v Blackburn Rovers this weekend remains to be seen.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Maja to West Brom

Maja is one of the more impressive names on the free agent market right now. He showed in France that he’s a striker with great ability and he should be ready to take on the Championship upon his return to England.

And it looks like he could become the Baggies’ starting striker when he’s fit and ready to start. Dike remains sidelined but it remains to be seen if Maja has enough match fitness to start this weekend.

It’s another impressive free agent signing for West Brom who’ve had a tough summer so far, though Corberan needs much more if he’s to make challengers out of this West Brom side next season.