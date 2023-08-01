Target omitted from training and more: Leeds United transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leeds United’s summer recruitment plans look to be gathering steam as we enter the final month of the transfer window.

Leeds United have still signed only Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow but with players continuing to leave and rumours continuing over potential additions, the time has come for the Whites to make up some real ground with their transfer business.

Rumours have been rife over the past week regarding both incomings and outgoings.

One player heavily linked with a move to Elland Road is 52-time Finland international Glen Kamara, who is down the pecking order at Rangers. It was said that the Whites were closing in on a £5m deal for the midfielder and since then, Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed he is training alone, seemingly moving him closer to an exit.

Another player said to be of interest is Mason Holgate, who finds himself down the pecking order at Everton.

Leeds are alongside Sheffield United and Southampton in making loan enquiries about a possible deal for the defender.

Francis Amuzu is another player to have been mentioned as a Leeds United target. Again though, they face potential Premier League competition for OGC Nice’s rapid winger, with new boys Luton Town among the admirers of the Belgian talent.

Other speculation has centred around possible departures.

Everton have been consistently linked with Willy Gnonto and Football Insider has said they are in pole position to sign him.

Elsewhere, Pascal Struijk has emerged as a top target for Belgian side Club Brugge. They’re keen to bring in a new defender after the departure of Abakar Sylla to RC Strasbourg.

Last but not least, Norwegian talent Leo Hjelde is the subject of continuing interest from Salernitana. Discussions have been continuing over a possible Italian move for the defender as they look to come to a resolution over a potential loan-to-buy deal.