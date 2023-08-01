Sunderland enter negotiations with PSG for 24-year-old defender

Dagba, 24, spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. He played 21 times in the league and returned to PSG earlier this summer.

Since his arrival in Paris as a youngster he has had spells as part of their senior side. He’s made 77 appearances for the French champions across all competitions since his arrival contributing to seven goals from defence.

The right back has experience in some huge games and this summer he may be on the move once again.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland have been credited with interest and it’s reported that negotiations are ongoing for a permanent transfer this summer.

An exciting capture

The Black Cats have once again had a solid window so far. The arrivals of Luis Hemir, Jobe Bellingham and more have strengthened the Sunderland squad compared to last season.

Mowbray will be looking to build on last season’s successes and whilst he will likely need more bodies in the door before the deadline, as things stand his side is in a good position.

Dagba adds experience to the side despite only being relatively young. His time on the big stage will help him settle in at Sunderland and he will be able to offer the youngster in the dressing room some important insight.

Full back is still a position Sunderland could do with more depth in. Dagba would offer some depth and competition for the likes of Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.

This one is certainly a deal to keep an eye on and it would be a huge statement of intent should Sunderland manage to get it over the line.

Sunderland begin their campaign against Ipswich Town at home this Sunday.