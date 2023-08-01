Stockport County sign young pair after Stoke City and Wolves exits

Stockport County have brought in Taylor McMahon and Ackeme Francis-Burrell following their exits from Stoke City and Wolves respectively, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have signed the young pair to bolster their Emerging Talents programme, which consists of players aged between 16-20.

It acts as essentially a B team/development side for the Hatters and provides youngsters with the chance to progress into the first-team.

County’s website has also announced that Nic Bollado has joined from Carlisle United, Sam Bird from Fleetwood Town and Josh Popoola from AFC Bournemouth.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Stockport looking to the future

Stockport could see their new quartet of additions as ones for the future at Edgeley Park. A few of them have actually had game time with the first-team during pre-season.

Dave Challinor’s side will be eyeing promotion to League One in this upcoming season after losing in the play-off final to Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley in the last campaign. First up for the North West outfit is a home clash against fellow ambitious club Gillingham this weekend as they look to start with a win in front of their own fans.

McMahon, 18, rose up through the academy ranks at Stoke and was a regular for the Potters at various youth levels. The Mancunian, who operated as a left-sided defender, featured for the Hatters in their recent friendly double header against Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End and has done enough to land a contract.

Meanwhile, Francis-Burrell has represented Wolves’ U18s and U23s teams in the past. The Premier League decided not to extend his stay at Molineux earlier this summer though and the 18-year-old midfielder has now made the switch to League Two.