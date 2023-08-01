Stockport County let recent recruit from Hull City head out on loan

Stockport County have let Billy Chadwick join Gateshead on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have allowed the attacker to head out the exit door on a temporary basis ahead of the new 2023/24 campaign.

Chadwick, 23, only made the move to Edgeley Park in late June after they snapped him up on a free transfer following his exit from Hull City.

The versatile forward penned a one-year deal with the Hatters, with the club holding the option for a further year.

Stockport to monitor loanee

Stockport will closely monitor Chadwick’s progress at Gateshead in the National League. It was always a possibility that they could let him go out on loan to get some more experience under his belt, with a view to breaking into their first-team further down the line.

He spent time in the National League North last season with Boston United and scored 11 goals in 20 games for the non-league outfit which alerted the attention of the Hatters.

Chadwick rose up through the academy at local side Hull and went on to play 12 times for their senior team. He wasn’t quite able to break into the side at the MKM Stadium and was loaned out to the likes of Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town, Linfield and Boston.

His deal in East Yorkshire expired this summer and the Tigers opted not to keep hold of him, despite his impressive form on loan at the Boston Community Stadium.

Stockport will hope he can be a hit at Gateshead now as they prepare for the start of the new campaign. First up for Dave Challinor’s side is a home clash against Gillingham on Saturday.