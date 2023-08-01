Southampton man linked and more: Sunderland transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Sunderland made a further two additions last week bringing in Eliezer Mayenda and Bradley Dack to bolster their forward areas.

Dack joined Sunderland as a free agent following his release from Blackburn Rovers. The creative midfielder struggled for minutes last season, but under Tony Mowbray has registered some very good numbers. It will be hoped he can once again settle down and perform to his best under Mowbray in the north east.

Mayenda, 18, adds to Sunderland’s striking department. The young Spanish striker looks like a raw talent, but he has potential. However, fans will have to wait to see him in action following an injury picked up in his first training session.

There’s still work for Sunderland to do this window, and here we take a look at all the rumours from the past week…

The Ross Stewart saga has been going on for a while now and the Scotsman’s future remains uncertain after reports he rejected Sunderland’s latest contract offer. Southampton were said to be frontrunners last week, but it has now been claimed the Saints are pursuing other targets which has sparked confidence in the Sunderland camp they may be able to strike an agreement with the goalscorer.

Jack Clarke interest is another that has been popping up all summer. Burnley appear to be the main side interested in the exciting young winger, but the Clarets are seemingly nowhere near Sunderland’s valuation and have had four bids rejected this summer. New reports came out last week saying Clarke was unsettled at Sunderland and wanted a move to the Premier League. However, those rumours have since been squashed with it said Clarke is in no rush to leave Sunderland just yet.

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone is the newest name linked with a move to Sunderland. The dynamic midfielder spent last season on loan at Stoke City and proved to be a very strong second tier option. However Sunderland aren’t without competition with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Luton Town from the top tier and Blackburn Rovers and Hull City from the Championship all said to have Smallbone on their radar.

Lastly Nathan Bishop has been linked with a move to Sunderland for quite a while now with the 23-year-old keeper thought to be the ideal replacement for Alex Bass who left on loan earlier this month. Bishop has been on Manchester United’s pre-season tour in America and it was reported a deal was ready to go through upon his return to England at the start of August.