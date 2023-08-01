Sheffield Wednesday keeping a close eye on Monaco winger, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Monaco’s 22-year-old winger Anthony Musaba, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer recruitment drive has kicked into action in recent weeks after a turbulent summer at Hillsborough. The hope will be that more fresh faces are to follow over August too, with further additions still needed.

Now, a new link has emerged from The Star.

They report that the Owls are showing an interest in 22-year-old winger Musaba, who is on the books with French side Monaco.

He’s been with the Ligue 1 outfit since the summer of 2020 but has only played once for the first-team. Musaba has found much of his action out on loan, spending time with Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen, FC Metz and NEC Nijmegen.

Musaba is being closely monitored by those at Hillsborough but the report adds that it remains known whether Sheffield Wednesday want to sign him on a permanent basis or on loan.

An exciting signing?

Musaba hasn’t been able to break into the first-team picture at Monaco since signing for them three years ago but given that they signed him on a five-year deal, it shows their belief that he is a player with potential to enjoy a bright future in the game

Not all of his loan spells have been particularly fruitful. He played regularly at Heerenveen but wasn’t able to provide attacking returns while he played only nine times with Metz.

A stint in Belgium back in the 2020/21 season saw him notch six goals and three assists in 31 games though. In the season prior to his Monaco move, he also managed an impressive seven goals and five assists in 28 Dutch second-tier appearances, showing that he has got the talent to provide goals and assists.

A switch to Sheffield Wednesday would offer Musaba a new challenge but time will tell whether or not the strong interest develops into anything serious.