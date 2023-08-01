Rotherham United withdraw offer to sign free agent, report says player took too long to make decision

Rotherham United have decided against signing released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, reports TEAMtalk.

Sharp, 37, is a free agent following his release from Sheffield United at the end of last season. The veteran striker has been linked with a number of Football League clubs but it looked like Rotherham United were making the most effort to sign him.

TEAMtalk are now reporting though that the Millers have ‘pulled out of the race’ to sign Sharp. Their report adds that Rotherham held talks with Sharp but that the club ‘have withdrawn their offer for Sharp due to the time it has taken for the player to make a decision on his future’.

Matt Taylor’s side are now pursuing other targets, as per TEAMtalk, with the start of the 2023/24 Championship season now just a few days away.

A blow for the Millers?

Rotherham United need reinforcements ahead of the new season – especially attacking options after the exits of the likes of Conor Washington and last season’s loan players.

And Sharp would’ve been a decent addition given his experience and pedigree at Championship level, but it looks like he wasn’t too keen on signing for Rotherham given how long he took to make a decision on the move.

Now the offer is gone and Rotherham will look elsewhere. It’s certainly a blow give how close it is to the start of the new season, but Matt Taylor will only want players who are eager to play for the club.

The Millers take on Stoke City in their season opener this weekend.