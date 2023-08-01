Released PL man wanted and more: Leicester City transfer news from the last week of the window

Leicester City have got another exciting name over the line in Stephy Mavididi, who officially signed for the club yesterday.

The Englishman joins on a five-year deal and has becomes the Foxes’ fifth signing of the summer so far. And it looks like there could be another potential signing in the pipelines in Arjan Raikhy.

The released Aston Villa man has been linked with a host of Football League clubs this summer but Sky Sports recently revealed that the Foxes are set to win the race for his signature.

But as one youngster looks set to arrive, another looks set to leave in Trey Nyoni. A recent report from The Secret Scout revealed that Liverpool are set to win the race for the exciting 16-year-old.

Elsewhere, there’s a few more Foxes names looking like they could be on the move this summer, with Timothy Castagne being one of them.

The latest on his future is that the full-back wants a move to Juventus this summer, following interest from a number of Premier League and European sides.

And midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is a potential target for Nottingham Forest. Daily Mail recently claimed that the 26-year-old could become a target for Leicester’s Midlands rivals as we enter the last month of the window.

Daniel Iversen is another who looks like he could be on the move this summer. It’s said that the shot-stopper has become surplus to requirements following the arrival of Mads Hermansen, but Leicester’s £5million asking price is so far putting teams off of making a bid.

Leicester City open their 2023/24 Championship campaign against Coventry City this weekend, with kick off at 12pm on Sunday.