Premier League club revive pursuit of Blackburn Rovers man, £2.5m move readied

Luton Town are back in for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and are looking to strike a £2.5m deal, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Kaminski has been regularly linked with a move away this summer and as they gear up for Premier League football, Luton Town have pursued a deal.

Their chase slowed somewhat in recent weeks as they turned to other options. However, those efforts have been to no avail.

Now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Hatters are back in for Kaminski and looking to strike a deal.

Luton are looking to strike a £2.5m deal for the Belgian goalkeeper. Blackburn Rovers could do with raising funds after their budget was reduced but Kaminski is an influential figure at Ewood Park and despite dropping out of the starting XI over the second half of last season, he’s still one of the Championship’s stronger goalkeepers.

Could a deal be done?

At the right price, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kaminski makes a move to Luton Town this summer.

The Hatters are in need of a new no.1 and after their chases of other EFL ‘keepers like Alex Palmer and Christian Walton failed to bear fruit, it seems they’re going back to Kaminski in their search of another option in goal.

From Blackburn’s perspective, an exit for Kaminski would likely mean Aynsley Pears maintains the starting spot he gained when the 30-year-old was forced to the sidelines last season. A cover option would likely be sought to provide competition for Pears, though Jordan Eastham and Joe Hilton are also options that could come into the reckoning if additions in other areas are prioritised.