PL man passes Stoke City medical with season-long loan deal agreed

McNally, 23, looks set to leave Burnley on loan with Stoke City set to win the race for his signature. The centre-back joined Burnley from Oxford United last summer but struggled to break into the first-team, before leaving to join Coventry City on loan.

He went on to play a key role in Coventry’s run to the play-off final and he’s not been short of Championship suitors since, with Football Insider saying that Coventry, Hull City, Millwall, and Sheffield Wednesday were all keen.

But Alex Neil’s Stoke City ‘have agreed a loan deal’ for McNally and he’s set to join on a season-long loan. Football Insider’s report adds that McNally has passed a medical.

McNally looks set to become the Potters’ 11th signing of the summer, in what’s become a hugely positive summer transfer window for the Potters.

A solid signing…

McNally proved his worth with Coventry City in the second half of last season. He’s a very well-rounded centre-back who can clearly cut it at Championship level, and joining an exciting Stoke City side looks like a very good move for him.

A starting spot won’t be guranteed, but with centre-back options fairly light at the bet265 Stadium, McNally should get his fair share of game time next season.

Neil’s side have really gone for it in the last few weeks and they look to have a very good side ahead of next season, with the Potters quickly starting to look like genuine top six contenders.

If Stoke can hit the ground running then they could well be in with a chance next season.