PL giants become latest side linked with Leeds United man, summer move appears likely

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams is the newest name on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield, as per The Times (Via MOT Leeds News).

Adams, 24, played in 24 Premier League games for Leeds United last season. The American international put in some impressive performances in his first year at the club following his arrival from RB Leipzig in Germany.

Playing in central midfield Adams was utilised in a number of different roles. However, his performances were unable to keep his side up and now Leeds United face another Championship battle.

Interest in Adams isn’t new with several teams thought to have the midfielder on their radar, but it has now been reported that Chelsea are the latest to add Adams to their wish list as they attempt to add bodies to their midfield.

It was said last week Adams has a relegation release clause in his contract meaning he can leave for around £20million this summer, making a deal appear all the more likely as time goes by.

Moving on

Adams has only been at the club a short time and despite looking a promising player at Elland Road this isn’t one they can afford to get caught up on.

£20million will be seen as a good price by many, that will likely include Chelsea who have spent all summer trying to add Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to their midfield.

Daniel Farke will be hopeful of success with or without Adams at his disposal, and it isn’t long before fans get to see what the German has been planning with the second tier campaign kicking off this weekend.

There is still a month left of the transfer window, but the sooner a deal is sorted for Adams the better to allow both club and player to move on and focus solely on their campaigns ahead.

Leeds United begin the 2023/24 season with a home clash against Cardiff City this Sunday.