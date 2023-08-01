PL duo linked and more: Southampton transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Southampton have had a very busy summer so far with Russell Martin preparing for what will be a highly demanding campaign this year.

Southampton were poor last season. They finished bottom of the Premier League and never really seemed to stand a chance of staying up.

The Saints have seen several key men linked with a move away this summer, but they appear to be holding firm on their valuations. However, that does mean the next few weeks could see a lot of talent exit the squad leaving Martin with work to do.

But, they aren’t without targets with some exciting players linked with a move to the club recently.

West Ham are ready to walk away from a deal for James Ward-Prowse with the Hammers refusing to meet the £40million asking price. Seen as an ideal Declan Rice replacement West Ham have been after the 28-year-old all summer, but it appears they’re now doubtful over their ability to make a deal.

Romeo Lavia is another midfielder linked with a move away. Personal terms are already agreed with Liverpool, but a deal between the clubs is yet to be reached. New reports state Liverpool are set to make another offer though so expect developments on this one soon.

Southampton are eyeing Aston Villa man Lamare Bogarde as a potential Lavia replacement. However, a sticking point could be the type of deal. Southampton would prefer a permanent, but Unai Emery’s side only want to sanction a loan as things stand.

Tino Livramento has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. The young right back is a big prospect and appears likely to depart this summer. The Saints are prepared for that eventuality and have Norwich City’s Max Aarons in mind to replace Livramento should a deal happen in the next few weeks.

Despite being named frontrunners for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart the latest update claims Southampton are now turning their attention elsewhere this summer.

Mohammed Salisu is on the verge of completing a move to Monaco. A medical is set to take place this week with the defender looking to keep playing in the top tier, but this time in France.

Southampton look set to sign former Arsenal defender Zach Awe on a free transfer. The 19-year-old is a raw talent, but with the right guidance could become a valuable player on the south coast in time to come.

The Saints are also bracing for the potential exit of Duje Calete-Car with French side Lyon said to be targeting the Croatian. Martin’s side clearly understand the need for defensive reinforcements as they are also monitoring Everton defender Mason Holgate, but face Championship competition in Leeds United in the race for his signature.

Midfielder Will Smallbone is linked with multiple clubs across the first and second tiers of English football. The dynamic midfielder was a strong asset in the second tier last season on loan at Stoke City and with depth and backup needed in midfield, it would make sense to keep Smallbone if possible.

Premier League Burnley want to add a winger to their ranks and have had a bid for Nathan Tella rejected. Alan Nixon said on his Patreon a £9million bid plus add-ons was turned down. However, given his recent loan spell at Burnley it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return with an improved offer in the future.