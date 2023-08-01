PL defender linked and more: Swansea City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Swansea City are preparing for the new season under the watch of Michael Duff.

Russell Martin left Swansea City earlier this summer to take the Southampton job, but the appointment of Duff was a shrewd addition and their summer preparation appears to be quite unscathed by Martin’s departure.

They’ve added depth and quality across the park so far this summer, but with a month left of the window it seems unlikely their business is over.

The Swans could yet see further arrivals and departures this summer with reports emerging recently.

Auston Trusty is wanted by Swansea City, Ipswich Town and Sheffield United. The Arsenal defender spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, and is evidently a very solid Championship defender. However, with the Blades able to offer top flight football this could be a tough battle to win for Duff’s side.

Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda has been linked with a move to Fulham this week. The link states a move could be made by the Premier League side this summer, or even in January given Benda’s current injury problems.

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby is looking set to join Brighton’s Carl Rushworth as the latest youngster from the Premier League to make the move to Wales. The deal for Ashby is thought to be another loan with the Magpies prospect hoping to get a run of consistent game time in a senior environment.

Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys is another name on Duff’s shortlist. Having spent just one season back in England following a spell in Belgium it is clear to see Humphreys is a capable defender at this level. His performances helped the Millers maintain their Championship status, and with two years still left on his contract Rotherham United are said to be under no pressure to sell this summer.

Joel Piroe, 23, has been linked with a move away from the Swans all summer. He has had several teams target him, but with Swansea City said to value the Dutch forward at £15million it has been reported Piroe may stay at the club this season. His contract expires next summer, and at the moment he will leave on a free unless Swansea City can tempt him with a new deal.