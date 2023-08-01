Peterborough United prospect attracting Premier League interest as he mulls over future

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said Benji Arthur has been attracting interest from the Premier League this summer.

Peterborough United are preparing for another season in League One after losing to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday at the semi-finals stage in the last campaign.

The Posh will be aiming for promotion again and may have to fend off an unnamed top flight suitor for one of their bright young prospects.

MacAnthony has said on his Hard Truth Podcast (via Peterborough Telegraph): “We’ve also had a phone call this summer from a Premier League club about young Benji Arthur.”

Peterborough prospect eyed

Arthur, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Peterborough could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line. He is mulling over the offer of a new contract at the moment following his selection for the England U18’s side, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The teenager has been with the Posh for the past few years and has been a regular for them at various youth levels. He was a key player for the U18’s side last term and also made a few appearances for the U23’s as he eyes a place in the first-team as soon as possible.

It has been a busy window so far at London Road as Peterborough look to bounce back from the disappointment of their Sheffield Wednesday defeat. They have delved into the market to land the likes of Romoney Crichlow, Archie Collins and Peter Kioso to bolster their ranks.

First up for the Posh is an away trip to newly relegated Reading this weekend and they will be eager to start off with a positive result in Berkshire to kick-start the 2023/24 season.