Opinion: Middlesbrough should snap up released Burnley man to ease defensive woes

Middlesbrough look set to be without right-back duo Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel for a number of weeks into the new Championship campaign and should look into the free agent market to help ease their injury woes.

Middlesbrough may have targeted and acquired young players this summer as a means of building for the future, but as shown consistently over the years, finding the perfect blend between youth and experience is integral to success in the second tier.

The likes of Smith, Jonny Howson and Darragh Lenihan have been the older heads in the dressing room to help the younger prospects flourish, but with Smith and Howson both out injured with no set return date, it will be up to the lesser experienced players to step up.

But with a certain Matt Lowton now a free agent following his release from Burnley he could provide Boro with a perfect stop gap. The 34-year-old is a right-back who has played at the top level with Aston Villa and Burnley, as well as playing in the Championship with the latter, Sheffield United and most recently Huddersfield Town.

He would not be expected to get up and down the pitch given Smith’s role in Michael Carrick’s system. The attacking full-back role can be left to Hayden Coulson on the opposite flank with the right-back tucking in to make a back-three in possession, and given his defensive stability and potential lack of pace this could be a good move for both parties.

Middlesbrough do have new signing Terrell Agyemang at their disposal, but he is yet to make an appearance at senior level in his career having only played for Charlton and Manchester City in their respective academy setups. Therefore, Carrick may look for a cheaper and more experienced alternative rather than throwing in the 20-year-old prematurely.