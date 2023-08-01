Nottingham Forest midfielder set to seal League One loan switch

Nottingham Forest midfielder Oliver Hammond is set to complete a loan move to Cheltenham Town, as per Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town have made five new signings thus far, with all of them coming in on permanent deals.

Luke Southwood, Jamie Pardington, Curtis Davies, Liam Smith and Rob Street have all joined Wade Elliott’s ranks and now, it looks as though a new loan signing is inbound in Gloucestershire.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, the Robins are set to add Oliver Hammond to their ranks.

The Wales U21 international will join Cheltenham Town on a temporary basis, further bolstering their midfield options.

It will be the 20-year-old’s first shot at regular minutes in the EFL. To this date, much of his game time has come in youth football, managing 13 goals and six assists in 39 games for Forest’s U21s while also playing three times for their first-team.

All of those outings have come in the EFL Cup, with the most recent against Manchester United back in February.

Another midfield option

As an option in central or attacking midfield, Hammond will prove a welcome addition to the Cheltenham Town squad.

He’ll be competing with the likes of Elliot Bonds, James Olayinka, Ellis Chapman, Daniel Adshead and Liam Sercombe for a place in Elliott’s starting XI. He comes from Forest with a good reputation and given that he’s involved with the Welsh national side at youth level and as a few senior Forest appearances to his name, hopes will be high for him.

This is his first shot at regular EFL minutes though. That means there might have to be an element of patience as he gets used to playing first-team football week in, week out. However, the hope will be that this loan can kick his senior career into action.