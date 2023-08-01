Norwich City man in ongoing talks over potential temporary exit

Norwich City defender Sean Stewart is wanted by Cliftonville on loan, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Norwich City could let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis ahead of the new season as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

Stewart, 20, remains down the pecking order in terms of his chances of getting into the first-team and an exit could be on the cards for him soon.

The Belfast Telegraph suggest he is in ‘ongoing’ talks over the possibility of a loan switch to Cliftonville and with an agreement close.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Norwich prospect latest

A switch to Cliftonville for Stewart would suit all parties involved. His potential new home would gain a promising new player and he would get plenty of game time under his belt to help boost his development before heading back to Carrow Road.

The Canaries swooped to land him back in 2019 from Plunkett and he has since been a regular for the East Anglian side at youth levels. He made 34 appearances for the U18’s side and chipped in with two goals and three assists.

Stewart has since made the step up to the U21’s and has played 27 competitive matches for that age group. The Northern Ireland youth international has a year left on his contract with David Wagner’s side and they will have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

For now though, it is all about getting senior football for the full-back now and Cliftonville would provide him with a good platform to show what he can do in his native country.

Norwich kick-start the new 2023/24 season with a home clash against Hull City this weekend and they will be eager to start with a win against the Tigers in front of their own fans.