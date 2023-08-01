‘New request has been made’: Leicester not giving up on Chelsea transfer deal as Romano shares update

Leicester City are ‘insisting’ on signing Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei on loan this summer, says Fabzirio Romano.

Leicester City were first linked with a loan move for Casadei, 20, earlier in the summer. But it was soon revealed that Chelsea wanted to send him on loan to a Premier League or Serie A club, effectively ruling the Foxes out of the race.

Now though, Romano has revealed on Twitter that Leicester City are insisting on signing the Italian midfielder on loan this summer and that the Foxes have made a renewed effort to sign him.

Romano tweeted:

Understand Leicester City are insisting to sign Cesare Casadei on loan — new request has been made as Italian coach Enzo Maresca wants Cesare 🔵🇮🇹 Chelsea original plan has always been for Premier League loan; Maresca can be key factor in this deal. No final decision yet. pic.twitter.com/5X3oMECdZX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Casadei spent time on loan with Reading last summer where he made 15 appearances in the second half of the season. The young midfielder is held in high regards at Stamford Bridge and he recently claimed the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the U20 World Cup with Italy.

Casadei to Leicester?

Leicester certainly seen to fancy Casadei and given how well the Foxes are performing in this summer’s transfer window, Chelsea could be increasingly leaning towards Leicester as a good destination for their youngster.

They’ll no doubt be challenging for the title next season and they’ll hopefully be playing exciting football under Maresca, which would surely appeal to Chelsea as they weigh up Casadei’s next step.

And for the Foxes, getting Casadei in for next season would be a shrewd move – he looks like a really exciting and creative player and he could yet replace the void left by James Maddison in the Leicester midfield.

Expect Casadei’s name to be in headlines a lot more over the coming weeks, with the start of the season just a few days away now.

Leicester open their 2023/24 campaign with a home game v Coventry City on Sunday.