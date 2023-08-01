Lincoln City man has been attracting Championship interest, reporter claims

Lincoln City striker Ben House has turned down Championship interest this summer, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Lincoln City are poised to secure a new deal for the former Reading man ahead of the start of the new League One season.

House, 24, joined the club in January last year from Eastleigh and has since been a key player for Mark Kennedy’s side up top.

Journalist O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) the player has ‘agreed’ a fresh contract at the LNER Stadium amid other clubs keeping an eye on him.

Lincoln striker Ben House has agreed a new deal to stay at the club. House is understood to have turned down interest from several Championship clubs to stay at Lincoln. #imps #LincolnCity — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 31, 2023

Boost for Lincoln

This news is a big boost for Lincoln as they prepare for the new campaign. He has scored 14 goals in 50 games in all competitions since his move, 13 of which came last term.

House had a spell on the books at Aldershot Town before linking up with Reading as a youngster in 2016. He went on to make once appearances for the Royals’ first-team before he was allowed to head out the exit door on a permanent basis after loan spells away from Berkshire at Swindon Town and Dagenham and Redbridge.

He was forced to drop into non-league and had an impressive 18-month stint at Eastleigh in the National League where he fired 15 goals in 60 outings to earn a transfer back into the Football League.

House hasn’t looked back since joining Lincoln and has become one of their most prized assets in attack after adapting well to the step up a couple of levels. The fact teams in the second tier have been looking at him show how far he has come over recent times and it is refreshing to see his commitment to Kennedy’s project.