Lincoln City let centre-back train after summer exit

Lincoln City are letting former centre-back Joe Walsh train with them at the moment, reports Michael Hortin.

Lincoln City decided to cut ties with the defender at the end of last season when his contract at the LNER Stadium expired.

Walsh, 31, is currently a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game.

BBC Lincolshire’s Hortin has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that he is keeping up his fitness levels with the Imps and there aren’t any plans for contract talks between the pair at this stage.

Lincoln helping out former player

Walsh signed for Lincoln back in 2020 and went on to make 52 appearances for them in all competitions during his three years at the club, 14 of which came last term, and has chipped in with a single goal from the back.

He could be a decent option for a League One or League Two side who need another defender this summer if he can keep fit. His training stint with Mark Kennedy’s side right now will be helping him keep sharp as he hunts for a new home which is better than doing it on his own.

Walsh started his career at Swansea City before moving to Crawley Town as a youngster. He went on to play 110 games for the Red Devils during his three campaigns there, scoring nine times.

MK Dons then came calling and he was a regular for the Buckinghamshire outfit during his five years on the books there, helping them gain promotion from League Two back in 2019.

The former Wales youth international was let go earlier this summer, like many across the country, and will be eager to join a new team as soon as he can with the new season starting this weekend.