Leeds United considering move for Manchester United fringe man

Leeds United are considering a move for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams, as per a report from The Independent.

Leeds United have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks as Daniel Farke looks to build a squad capable of rising back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, thus far, only Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu have come through the doors at Elland Road.

Now though, a fresh report from The Independent has said that the Whites have their eyes on Manchester United man Williams as a potential route two regular, first-team football.

The 22-year-old can play on the left and right-hand side of defence but he has been on the fringes of the Red Devils’ senior team for some time now. As a result, he could be allowed out by Manchester United as they bid to raise funds for a move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Farke worked with Williams at Norwich City, so that link could be revived at Leeds United.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Another full-back?

As it stands, Leeds have a few players on the books who can operate as the full-backs. Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh are options on the right while on the left, Farke has Junior Firpo, Leo Hjelde and Pascal Struijk.

However, all three of those players on the left have been linked with moves away at some point this summer, meaning it is wise to keep Williams in mind as a potential option.

While being light-footed, Williams has spent much of his career playing on the left. Of course, it means he can play both sides though, making him a valuable squad player. He’s played 51 times for Manchester United since coming through their academy but with a move away, he could get some valuable starting football under his belt.