League One side set to land Manchester City defender

Burns, 20, played 26 times for Manchester City’s youth sides last season. The young central defender is a talented prospect, but he is yet to have a proper experience in senior football.

The England U20 international has shown his quality for Manchester City’s U21 and U18 sides, but if he wants any chance of breaking into their senior side he needs to prove himself at a higher level.

He has had a short stint on loan at Swansea City, but just three appearances meant he struggled to find any form or consistency whilst in Wales.

Now, Stevenage appear to have won the race for Burns. The report says the League One side have beaten off interest from several other sides who were monitoring the defender.

A shrewd signing

Stevenage have just been promoted to the third tier and will be looking to stabilise and maintain their status as a League One club.

They enjoyed a very solid campaign last year in League Two. They finished 2nd, but the third tier is a different level and they must be at their best if they want to avoid an immediate return to the fourth tier.

Manager Steve Evans is a safe pair of hands to be in. He’s got experience at grinding out results at this level and that’s handy for a newly promoted side. Stevenage have also added a wealth of experience and quality to their squad so far this summer, so with the addition of Burns they look in decent shape heading into the new campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see how Burns does and how far Evans can take Stevenage this season. They begin their campaign with a trip to Northampton Town this Saturday.