League One pair among sides eyeing Arsenal striker swoop

Butler-Oyedeji got his first regular taste of first-team football last season, linking up with Accrington Stanley for the second half of the campaign. However, in his 11 outings, he wasn’t able to save John Coleman’s side from the drop, netting no goals.

The 20-year-old could be back in League One for the new season though with interest emerging from two sides.

Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United are both said to be keen on a loan deal for the Arsenal youngster. They could face competition from Scotland for his signature, with Ross County also interested, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Gunners are ready to let him out on loan and has interest from outside the UK too. It is added that Belgian and Danish clubs have made enquiries alongside teams in Germany’s 2.Bundesliga.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Back to the EFL?

With these new claims of interest from a whole host of clubs, time will tell just where Butler-Oyedeji spends the new season.

His first stint in the EFL with Accrington Stanley wasn’t the most eye-catching but after 11 appearances, the hope would be that the Arsenal youngster could use that experience to his benefit and start to hit form in the new campaign.

Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United were both around the lower regions of the League One table last season but both managed to stave off relegation. The Robins’ survival was far more comfortable than the U’s though, with Mark Bonner’s side creeping out of the drop zone on the final day.

Both will be hoping to look further up the third-tier next season but it remains to be seen whether either side have Butler-Oyedeji on their books.