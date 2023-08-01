Hull City see bid for League One star rejected, offer falls well short of club’s valuation

Derby County have rejected Hull City’s bid for midfielder Max Bird, reports Derbyshire Live.

Reports emerged earlier today revealing that Hull City were submitting a bid for Bird, 22, as Tigers boss Liam Rosenior looks to reunite with the Derby County favourite.

But Derbyshire Live are now reporting that the Rams have rejected Hull City’s bid for the Englishman. They add that the offer falls ‘significantly short’ of the Rams’ valuation of the player and that Derby are ‘under no pressure to sell’ Bird after selling Krystian Bielik and Jason Knight to Birmingham City and Bristol City respectively.

Bird featured 38 times in League One last season, scoring once and assisting four. He’s so far racked up 161 total appearances for the Rams having made his senior debut in the 2017/18 season.

Hull City have so far signed four new players this summer, bringing in Jason Lokilo and Xavier Simons on permanent deals, whilst Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre have joined on loan for the 2023/24 season.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Bird going nowhere?

Bird is a key player at Derby County. Despite his young age, he’s a player with great experience and he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for Paul Warne.

And with the Rams looking to mount a promotion push next season, it’s no surprise to see them reject Hull’s opening bid for Bird.

Hull have had a fairly subdued transfer window so far but it looks like they’re ready to spend a bit of moey this summer and they could yet come back with another offer for Bird.

But it might take quite a lot more money to get a deal over the line with Derby having no real need to sell any more players this summer.