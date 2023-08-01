Hull City receive bids for versatile 22-year-old amid strong Championship, Super Lig interest

Hull City man Ryan Longman has been the subject of bids this week amid interest from the Championship and Turkish Super Lig, as per Hull Live.

Hull City have had 22-year-old Longman on the books since the summer of 2021, signing him on loan before striking a permanent agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion the following winter.

He was a regular through the mid-part of last season but in 2023, he’s dropped way down the pecking order and found himself in and out of the matchday squad towards the end of the campaign.

Now, Hull Live has revealed the ex-Brighton talent is drawing interest from elsewhere.

They state that amid strong interest from other Championship sides and teams in Turkey’s Super Lig, concrete bids have come in this week.

Playing out wide as a winger or wing-back as well as through the middle as a striker, Longman has notched seven goals and chipped in with five assists in 73 games for the Tigers. He has two years left on his contract at the MKM Stadium.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

A move on the cards?

The report adds that Hull would rather keep a player of Longman’s potential but he wants regular football, and that can’t be guaranteed. He perhaps hasn’t kicked on yet as might have been hoped when he made his bright start to life on Humberside in 2021.

The signs of a bright player are there though. He can play in a range of roles and has shown his goalscoring threat when on his game but if chances are to be limited, a sale could be best for all.

Exits are likely at Hull City before the window slams shut at the start of next month and amid Championship and Super Lig interest in Longman, time will tell if he’s among those to head for pastures new in the coming weeks.