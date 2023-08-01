Hull City lodge bid for Derby County midfielder, talks ongoing

Hull City have made a bid for Derby County central midfielder Max Bird, as per a report from Hull Live.

22-year-old midfielder Bird worked under Hull City boss Liam Rosenior during his time at Derby County and since coming through the Rams’ youth ranks, the Burton-born talent has become a first-team mainstay at Pride Park.

Overall, Bird has already played 161 times for the club since breaking into the senior team. He’s notched four goals and 10 assists along the way and captained the side for a large chunk of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now though, it could be that Bird is tempted away from Pride Park.

Hull Live reports that Hull City have made a bid for the Derby County midfielder. Talks are ongoing over a potential deal as Rosenior looks to reunite with one of his former players on Humberside. Bird is said to be Rosenior’s top target as he looks to add another body to the middle of the park but time will tell if a deal can be struck.

A Championship return?

While it would have been hoped that Bird could return to the Championship last season in Derby County colours, he could still find himself playing second-tier football next season amid a strong interest from Hull City.

The link between him and Rosenior may well aid the Tigers’ efforts to tempt him away from Pride Park. However, time will tell if they’re to be successful in their efforts with Derby looking to maintain their own ambitions for the new campaign.

If Bird was to head for the MKM Stadium, he would become the third Rams midfielder to have made a Championship move this summer. Jason Knight made a move to Bristol City, while Krystian Bielik joined Birmingham City permanently after last season’s successful loan at St. Andrew’s.