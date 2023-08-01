Free agent joins League One club after Wolves release

Bolton Wanderers have signed Luke Matheson following his exit from Wolves, as announced by their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers have boosted their B team ranks by handing the youngster a deal after his trial spell.

Matheson, 20, has penned a one-year deal with the League One club after his exit from Wolves at the end of last season.

He has become the Trotters’ fourth signing for their development side behind Charlie Hayes-Green, Ben Andreucci and Trevon Bryan.

New face at Bolton

Matheson could prove to be a shrewd addition for Bolton in the future. He still has plenty of time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop down the line.

The fact he has arrived on a free transfer means this is a risk-free deal by the North West club and they have nothing to lose by bringing him in.

He started out at Rochdale and rose up through the academy ranks at Spotland. He was a regular for the Dale at various youth levels before he made his senior debut in September 2018 in an EFL Trophy clash against Bury at the age of just 15.

Matheson scored against Manchester United away at Old Trafford just 12 months later at the age of 16. Wolves swooped to land him shortly after but he didn’t make an appearance during his time at Molineux. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Ipswich Town, Hamilton Academical and most recently Scunthorpe United.

His career has halted a bit but there is no doubt that he could still go on and be successful in the Football League. Bolton start the new season this weekend with a home clash against Lincoln City as they look to start with a win in front of their own fans.