Ex-Rangers winger linked and more: Hull City transfer rumours from the past week of the window

Hull City have had a busy summer so far with Liam Rosenior enjoying his first summer at the helm of the Tigers.

Hull City finished 15th last season and it wasn’t until Rosenior took charge that the club appeared to start heading in the right direction.

The ambition they showed last summer can’t be faulted, but maybe the direction they went can. This summer the approach to business seems much more measured and with Rosenior having a good time at the club so far, it will be hoped strengthening the squad this summer will only lead to them climbing the table this season.

There are plenty of names still linked with moves to and from Hull City though as the window enters its final month.

Ryan Kent was somewhat of a surprise link last week. The former Rangers winger has just moved to Fenerbahce where he signed a four year contract. The dynamic winger has been at the club just a month and reports he could be on the move have surfaced. The owners at Hull City do have links in Turkey and they’ve been used before to get players to join the club, it appears that may be the case once again.

Midfielder Ryan Woods will be allowed to leave the club this summer, Hull Live confirmed. The 29-year-old joined the Tigers last summer from Birmingham City, but with Rosenior tailoring the squad to fit his needs there are several players who will be at the blunt end of that decision and Woods appears one of them.

Benjamin Tetteh is another man linked with a move away and the attacker is close to joining Metz. Tetteh didn’t manage to find his form at the club and whenever he did feature last season it was evident he just wasn’t what Rosenior needed in that area of the pitch meaning a move away is the best decision here for both parties.

Will Smallbone is on several side’s shortlist this summer. Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Bournemouth have all been credited with interest in the Southampton midfielder who spent last season on loan at Stoke City. He would be a very strong addition for all of the interested sides, but with the Saints potentially needed depth in midfield with key men of theirs on the move it may be a smart option for them to keep Smallbone for the time being.

Hull City are also expected to complete the signing of Aaron Connolly from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The striker spent part of last season on loan in the Championship at the Tigers. It appears this time a deal would be permanent and it could be a very good bit of business if Rosenior can keep the 23-year-old on the right track.