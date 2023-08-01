Defender bid and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers have been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation in the lead up to the new Championship season.

A lot of the recent focus has been on the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after Blackburn Rovers’ budget was limited recently. However, speculation has continued to circulate over potential incomings and outgoings at Ewood Park.

Much of the rumours have been regarding the future of centre-back starlet Ashley Phillips, who is wanted by Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur had been looking to strike a shrewd deal before Rovers’ true demands emerged. The Sun recently reported that the Championship side have been holding out for a £9.45m deal but now, it has been said that a £2m escape clause in the 18-year-old’s deal kicks in on Friday.

Spurs are now waiting to see if another bidder comes in for Phillips before then but if not, they could get him in a bargain deal.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Away from Phillips though, reports have emerged on potential signings.

A bid of £750,000 was reportedly made for Union SG centre-back Ross Sykes. He joined the Belgian side last summer from Accrington Stanley and is said to be valued at £1m by the Jupiler Pro League outfit. Since the initial reports, nothing further has emerged on the matter.

Blackburn Rovers were also mentioned as admirers of Karaoke Dembele, who now plays in France for Stade Brestois.

The ex-Celtic talent is said to be among those being eyed by the Lancashire side as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.

Last but not least, Welling United prodigy Ollie Godziemski has caught the eye of Rovers. The 17-year-old has drawn higher league interest and Blackburn are looking at a move to bring him to Ewood Park, Alan Nixon said on his Patreon at the weekend.