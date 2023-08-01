Coventry City turn transfer attention away from 24-year-old in striker hunt

Coventry City have turned their attention away from Standard Liege’s Denis Dragus in their search for another striker, as per DH Le Sports (via Coventry Live).

Coventry City have made some eye-catching signings this summer, one being striker Ellis Simms.

He looks to be the direct replacement for departed star Viktor Gyokeres but more options are needed up top. Aside from Simms, only Matty Godden and Fabio Tavares are on the books as senior strikers, so the Sky Blues are in the market for at least one more.

Romanian international Denis Dragus was linked with the club last month but now, a fresh update on the rumours have emerged from DH Le Sport.

The state (via Coventry Live) that Coventry are turning their attentions to another target in their pursuit of a new striker. Not only that, but Dragus is keen to stay with Standard Liege, where he has been since 2019.

Dragus has 10 goals and two assists in 55 games for the club, also spending spells on loan in Italy with Crotone and Genoa.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

The striker hunt

Given that Godden has struggled with injuries before and Tavares is only 22 and has limited senior experience, it makes sense that Coventry City are keen to add another striker alongside Simms. In fact, two new forwards would give Mark Robins proper depth up top, increasing competition to get the best out of his players too.

The latest update on Dragus suggests the club have their eyes on a better option, so it will be intriguing to see just who the Sky Blues turn to now after this new development.

While Simms is the direct Gyokeres replacement, the hope will be that the signing of another striker will give Coventry two talismen for the new Championship season.