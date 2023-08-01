Coventry City reach agreement to sign USA international striker, reporter claims

Coventry City have reached an agreement to sign Antalyaspor striker Haji Wright, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Coventry City are looking to further bolster their attacking department as they prepare for another season in the Championship following their play-off final loss to Luton Town last term.

Wright, 25, was at the World Cup with the USA national team in Qatar last winter and has now emerged on the Sky Blues’ radar.

According to reporter Sabuncuoglu on Twitter (see tweet below), Mark Robins’ side have agreed a €9million move for attacker plus a further €2million in add-ons.

🚨Antalyaspor ve Coventry City, Haji Wright transferi için 9 milyon euro bonservis + 2 milyon euro bonus ve sonraki satıştan %20 pay karşılığında anlaşmaya vardı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 1, 2023

Coventry eyeing striker

Coventry have money to spend following Viktor Gyokeres’ exit to Sporting Lisbon last month. They have already boosted that department with the arrival of ex-Sunderland loan man Ellis Simms from Everton in the Premier League. The likes of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Brad Collins, Jay DaSilva, Joel Latibeaudiere and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto have also joined them over recent times.

Wright is the latest name to be linked with a switch to the Coventry Building Society Arena in this window and would be an eye-catching acquisition if they are able to get a deal over the line.

The Los Angeles-born man started out with spells as a youngster at LA Galaxy, New York Cosmos, Schalke and VVV-Venlo before joining Sønderjyske in 2020. He was a hit during his time in Norway and scored 13 goals in 37 games.

That form earned him a move to Antalyaspor after a year and he has carried on his goal scoring exploits in Turkey, finding the net on 31 occasions in 64 outings.

Coventry start the 2023/24 season with a tricky away trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Sunday and have the chance to bring in reinforcements before then this week.