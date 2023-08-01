Cheltenham Town expected to sign free agent after exit from League One club, reporter claims

Cheltenham Town are expected to make an offer to Curtis Thompson following his exit from Wycombe Wanderers, reports Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town have been taking a look at the midfielder on trial recently as they prepare for another season in League One.

Thompson, 29, is a free agent after leaving Wycombe at the end of last season after his contract expired and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer has now suggested on Twitter (see tweet below) that the Robins are likely to lodge him a deal as they look to also secure the signing of an unnamed loan player from the Premier League.

Expecting Cheltenham Town to make an offer to former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Curtis Thompson. Loan signing from Premier League club close to being finalised #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 31, 2023

Cheltenham getting busy

It has been an eventful summer so far at Cheltenham. They lost key striker Alfie May to fellow third tier club Charlton Athletic and have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Luke Southwood, Curtis Davies, Liam Smith, Jamie Pardington and Rob Street to bolster their ranks.

Thompson could be next through the door and he would add more competition and depth to their midfield department. He is also an experienced player in the Football League and has made 253 appearances in his career to date, scoring five goals along the way.

The Nottingham-born man had a spell in the academy at Leicester City before switching to Notts County as a youngster. He went on to play exactly 100 times during his time at Meadow Lane, as well as having loan spells away at Lincoln City, Ilkeston and Wycombe Wanderers to gain experience.

The latter then snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2018 and he helped the Chairboys gain an unlikely promotion to the Championship in 2020 under their former boss Gareth Ainsworth.