Centre-back options emerge and more: QPR transfer news from the last week of the window

QPR announced their latest signing of the summer this morning, bringing in free agent Jack Colback on a free transfer.

The released Nottingham Forest man signs a two-year deal with QPR, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer so far after the likes of Asmir Begovic, Ziyad Larkeche, Paul Smyth, and Morgan Fox all joined.

And there’s likely to be a few more names arriving in West London this summer with a new centre-back looking like a pressing priority for Gareth Ainsworth, after Jimmy Dunne recently sustained a shoulder injury in the 5-0 friendly defeat v Oxford United.

And journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed a few names on the R’s transfer radar, including long-term target Chris Forino from Wycombe Wanderers, as well as Steve Cook, Jack Whatmough, and Aden Flint.

QPR keen to sign at least one new centre-half ahead of new season even with FFP restrictions. Wycombe’s Chris Forino the top target all summer. Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-back Steve Cook and free agents Jack Whatmough and Aden Flint been on list. #QPR #wwfc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 31, 2023

Elsewhere, West London Sport say that QPR have enquired about a potential return for Tim Iroegbunam. The midfielder impressed on loan from Aston Villa last season but it’s said that a return to QPR is unlikely at this stage.

And QPR are also reported to have brought in free agent Dominic Gape on trial. The midfielder was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season and West London Sport say that he’s been offered a trial with Ainsworth.

QPR are still in dire need of reinforcements ahead of next season. A new centre-back was a priority before but this recent injury to Dunne makes a new centre-back signing an absolute necessity for Ainsworth.

The R’s open their 2023/24 campaign away at Watford this weekend, with kick off at 3pm on Saturday.