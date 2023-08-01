Carlisle United were keen on Port Vale new boy earlier this summer but had to look elsewhere

Carlisle United missed out on signing Jason Lowe earlier this summer to Port Vale, as detailed in a report by The News & Star.

Carlisle United looked at bringing in the former Premier League midfielder following their promotion from League Two.

Lowe, 31, cut ties with Salford City at the end of last season and was available on a free transfer as he weighed up his options.

The News & Star report that he was believed to be on the Cumbrians’ radar as they prepared for life in League One but he was snapped up by league rivals Port Vale instead and Paul Simpson was forced to look for other options in the middle of the park.

Summer blow for Carlisle

Lowe would have been a useful acquisition by Carlisle if they were able to lure him to Brunton Park. He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has made 410 appearances to date, chipping in with five goals.

The Wigan-born man rose up through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers and featured 196 times for their first-team in all competitions, with some games coming in the top flight, and he also had a loan spell away from the Trotters at Oldham Athletic as a youngster to gain experience.

He then left Ewood Park in 2017 and had stints at Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers before linking up with Salford. He has been a key player for the Ammies in the fourth tier over the past three years and has now landed a move to the division above with Port Vale, with Carlisle losing out on his signature in the process.

The main thing for the Cumbrians at the moment is keeping hold of key man Owen Moxon in midfield. He played a huge role in their promotion in the last campaign and they need to ensure he stays put.