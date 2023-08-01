Cardiff City win race for out of favour Nottingham Forest man

Cardiff City are set to sign winger Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest, it has been said by Wales Online.

Bowler will be a name fans are more than familiar with after his successful time at Blackpool. The 24-year-old left Everton to join the Tangerines and at Bloomfield Road, he emerged as one of the division’s standout wingers.

He notched 12 goals and five assists in 71 games for the club, often putting in eye-catching displays from the left.

However, since earning a move to Nottingham Forest, he hasn’t gained as much momentum as hoped. He was loaned out to Olympiacos during last season and struggled to make an impact there too. Now though, it is said that Bowler is heading for South Wales.

Wales Online reports that Bowler is set to join Erol Bulut’s side on loan to become the Bluebirds’ sixth summer signing.

Cardiff are said to have won the race for his signature, making for another intriguing addition to Bulut’s ranks.

Another strong signing

Many have tipped Cardiff City to struggle this season but if Bowler’s move is completed as expected, it’ll mark another good addition for the Bluebirds.

So far, Karlan Grant, Ike Ugbo, Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meiete and Aaron Ramsey have all joined the club. There are still areas of Bulut’s squad that could be changed towards the end of the window but the Bowler signing marks another step in the right direction for Cardiff as they look to build a squad capable of steering clear of the relegation fight.

Bowler makes for an exciting addition and brings Championship pedigree with him. He often looks to cut in from the right onto his favoured right foot, more often than not finding a shooting opportunity from there.