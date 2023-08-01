Brighton contact Watford with fresh interest in Hornets youngster

Asprilla, 19, played in 37 Championship games last season. He scored once and assisted a further two in his first second tier campaign.

The midfielder joined the Hornets from Colombian side Envigado last summer. The young prospect has big potential and has already started making a name for himself among fans in his home country. He has made three senior appearances for the Colombian national team already, scoring once.

Asprilla was just settling into life in England last season and his low numbers shouldn’t taint his quality. It’s clear to see he is a big talent, but whether he will be able to show that at Watford now remains to be seen.

Premier League side Brighton are said to be interested in the South American. The report says the Seagulls have already made contact regarding a deal with other teams across Europe also credited with interest in the report.

A strong link

Brighton are preparing for a campaign in the Europa League this season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are one of the most exciting teams in the country and have a rich history of signing young South American talents, particularly Colombians.

This makes the reports linking Asprilla to the south coast sound that little bit more credible and if Brighton do make a move for the 19-year-old it will be hard for the Hornets to hold onto their prospect.

Asprilla will be well aware of how well youngsters tend to develop at Brighton and not only that a move there would see him share a dressing room with several other Colombian stars who he will likely know quite well.

For now though Watford will be focussed on getting off to a good start this season. They host QPR in the opening match of the season this Saturday.