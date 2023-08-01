Blackburn Rovers knock back new £2m bid for 2020 signing

Blackburn Rovers have rejected a new bid from Luton Town for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, as per Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers ‘keeper Kaminski has been at the centre of transfer speculation for much of the summer.

He’s been targeted by Premier League new boys Luton Town and thus far, Rovers have stood firm over their valuation of the Belgian shot-stopper and the Hatters haven’t been able to tempt them into accepting a bid.

Reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon on Tuesday morning that Luton were coming back in with a new offer after failing in their efforts to sign other goalkeeper targets. Now, Lancs Live has said an offer has been knocked back.

Nixon stated a bid of £2.5m was inbound by Lancs Live states a £2m offer has been rejected.

It is the third bid Town have made for the Rovers ‘keeper and once again, they have been unsuccessful.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Another failed bid

Blackburn Rovers could do with an influx of funds to aid their pursuit of their own targets but a third rejected bid for Kaminski shows they’re not going to be letting anyone go below their valuations despite the need for extra cash.

Luton are in need of a goalkeeper so if they want Kaminski that badly, the hope will be that they will eventually pay the fee to get him to Kenilworth Road.

If a move doesn’t transpire for Kaminski, his presence will be welcome at Ewood Park. He’s been one of the Championship’s standout goalkeepers in recent seasons and while Aynsley Pears assumed the starting spot over last season, having two strong ‘keepers battling it out for the starting spot in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side is certainly not a bad thing for Rovers.